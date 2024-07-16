See Gauguin's art and a girl who glows

Gauguin's World: Tna Iho, Tna Ao offers a rare opportunity to experience the enduring art of French Post-Impressionist Paul Gauguin.
Curated by Henry Loyette, the exhibition features some of his most recognised masterpieces - including works from his time in French Polynesia - and offers new perspectives on Gauguin's life and work, his artistic influences and networks, as well as his historical impact. It's on at the National Gallery of Australia until October 7. See: nga.gov.au
The Girl Who Glows tells the story of Luna, a girl who glows a bit more brightly than anyone else. In Luna's world, it's getting a bit darker every day, but the adults are pretending it isn't. Luna glows though, so she knows.
Join music outfit Zeeko - Jess Green, Jess Ciampa, and David Hewitt - as they help Luna embark on an epic trans-Australian journey full of twists and turns, songs and jokes, and help Luna stop the darkness from spreading. It's a story for all ages of hope and resourcefulness in a challenged world, and perfect sci-fi school holiday fun for kids aged from five to 11.
It's on at The Street Theatre from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21. See: thestreet.org.au
YouTuber Jimmy McDonald, better known as MrBeast, has built up a massive following with his fast-paced, high-production videos, many of which feature unusual challenges and sizeable giveaways. Now you can take home a piece of MrBeast (sort of) with his chocolate bars including milk chocolate, dark chocolate with sea salt and reformulated MrBeast Dark Chocolate.
The publicity has described MrBeast's chocolate as being a harmonious balance of rich and bold flavours as well as smooth and creamy and luxurious. You might have to hunt around in supermarkets or at convenience stores or online to try it for yourself.
Will it be as good as Cadbury's, Lindt, Haigs, or whichever brand is your favourite? It would be a bit much to call it a challenge, but you be the judge.
The Decameron: Season 1 (Netflix) is set in 1348 during the devastation caused by the Black Death, also known as the bubonic plague. Up there with coronavirus and influenza, this was among the deadliest pandemics in human history and killed tens of millions of people - somewhere between a third and half the population of Europe.
In this drama, the plague is striking hard in Florence, where a handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all-out scramble for survival.
It's created by Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters). The cast includes Zosia Mamet (Girls, The Flight Attendant), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls) and Tony Hale (Veep). You could also curl up with its literary inspiration, Giovanni Boccaccio's The Decameron, if you're more of a bookworm than a couch potato.
Brave the winter cold and come out to see Round 20 of the NRL Premiership in which the Canberra Raiders face the New Zealand Warriors once again. The Kiwis were victorious earlier this year so the Raiders will be fighting even harder for a win on Friday night.
They'll need to - they've lost four games in a row. You might see some stars back from injury like Jamal Fogarty and Zac Hosking. The match is on at Canberra Stadium: Gates open at 5.45pm, NRL kickoff is at 8pm. See: raiders.com.au
