Top Raiders trio returns to revive attack, 'freshen up' spine

The Raiders are upbeat about their finals chances as the team welcomes back key players to possibly boast their strongest spine of the year in Friday night's showdown against the Warriors.
Desperate to end a four-game losing streak in round 20 at Canberra Stadium, the return of experienced halfback Jamal Fogarty, second-rower Zac Hosking and centre Sebastian Kris couldn't come at a better time.
The Warriors meanwhile have had to rule out captain Tohu Harris for the rest of the season to have surgery on a chronic wrist injury. Former Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (calf) and winger Marcelo Montoya (groin) are also sidelined.
Hosking has been out of action with a shoulder injury since round six, and Fogarty tore his biceps in April, but both have been named to play, with the former coming off the bench.
Outside-back Kris will return to the starting lineup after being dropped following round 16, forcing Albert Hopoate to the extended bench.
Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead is predicting Fogarty to have an instant impact and produce "something special" in his comeback.
"He's a quality player so to have him in is massive," Whitehead told The Canberra Times.
"Jamal is big in our attack. Having had a young spine it'll be good to have him back.
"He brings a calmness to the team and has a great kicking game. He's been chomping at the bit to get out there."
With Fogarty to pair up with five-eighth Ethan Strange, stand-in half Adam Cook was named 18th man.
Kaeo Weekes stepped into the halves for Fogarty before Cook, but in recent games the 22-year-old has shown a flair for try-scoring at fullback, and he's retained the No.1 jersey.
As hooker Tom Starling is in the starting role ahead of Danny Levi, the Raiders' new-look spine could be the strongest it has fielded so far this season, providing a much-needed spark to their attack.
Whitehead said Weekes will "fresh up" the back field with the Raiders leaning on veteran Jordan Rapana for much of the season.
"Jordan [Rapana] did a great job early in the year, but putting Kaeo there probably freshens it up a bit and brings a bit more speed in the backs," the skipper said.
Hosking has been forced to be extra patient in his injury return, opting to undergo a lengthy rehab process rather than end his season with shoulder surgery.
Fellow second-row gun Hudson Young missed round 18 before the bye with a groin injury he sustained while playing for the NSW Blues in Origin I, but is healthy again.
The Raiders can make up some ground on the NRL ladder in the next fortnight, facing teams sitting below them in back-to-back rounds - the Warriors and Rabbitohs.
Whitehead was hopeful the team can channel their spectacular finals run of 2016 despite an inconsistent month and a half of performances.
After the bye a more "focused and refreshed" effort at Raiders training with greater intensity left Whitehead feeling positive about the coming rounds.
"We've gotten better in the last few weeks," he said.
"If we can get a win on Friday I feel we can get a roll on. I'm very confident we can do it, and the Warriors are in the same position as us, so it'll be a tough game.
"There's nothing to hide behind - we just need to win, and we'll be looking to do that.
"We probably need to win six out of the last eight games to make the finals. We believe we're good enough and have the squad to win those games."
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 8pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Kaeo Weekes, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Trey Mooney 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Zac Hosking. Reserves: 18. Adam Cook, 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Simi Sasagi, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Emre Guler.
Warriors squad: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Te Maire Martin, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitchell Barnett, 11. Marata Niukore, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Dylan Walker. Interchange: 14. Freddy Lussick, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Jazz Tevaga, 17. Leka Halasima. Reserves: 18. Tom Ale, 19. Bunty Afoa, 20. Edward Kosi, 21. Moala Graham-Taufa, 22. Jacob Laban.
