Raiders revive attack with key duo's return, 'fresh' spine combination

The Raiders are upbeat about their finals chances as the team welcomes back key players to possibly boast their strongest spine of the year in Friday night's showdown against the Warriors.
Desperate to end a four-game losing streak in round 20 at Canberra Stadium, the return of experienced halfback Jamal Fogarty, and second-rower Zac Hosking couldn't come at a better time.
The Warriors meanwhile have had to rule out captain Tohu Harris for the rest of the season to have surgery on a chronic wrist injury, and former Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (calf) is not expected to play.
Hosking has been out of action with a shoulder injury since round six, and Fogarty tore his biceps in April, but both are available for team selection on Tuesday afternoon.
Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead is predicting Fogarty to have an instant impact and produce "something special" in his comeback.
"He's a quality player so to have him in is massive," Whitehead told The Canberra Times.
"Jamal is big in our attack. Having had a young spine it'll be good to have him back.
"He brings a calmness to the team and has a great kicking game. He's been chomping at the bit to get out there."
With Fogarty to pair up with five-eighth Ethan Strange, stand-in half Adam Cook is most likely to be bumped to NSW Cup.
Kaeo Weekes stepped into the halves for Fogarty before Cook, but in recent games the 22-year-old has shown more flair at fullback, making him a chance to retain the No.1 jersey.
As hooker Tom Starling has taken the starting role from Danny Levi, the Raiders' new-look spine could be the strongest it has fielded so far this season, providing a much-needed spark to their attack.
Whitehead predicted coach Ricky Stuart to keep Weekes in the backfield.
"I don't see why not. He's done a good job back there and I don't see him moving," the skipper said.
"Jordan [Rapana] did a great job early in the year, but putting Kaeo there probably freshens it up a bit and brings a bit more speed in the backs."
Hosking has been forced to be extra patient in his injury return, opting to undergo a lengthy rehab process rather than end his season with shoulder surgery.
"He'll definitely be in contention this week, but not too sure if Ricky will start him or have him come off the bench," Whitehead said.
"They didn't want to rush him back with his shoulder, but I'm sure he'll be back on Friday night."
Fellow second-row gun Hudson Young missed round 18 before the bye with a groin injury he sustained while playing for the NSW Blues in Origin I, but is expected to be healthy to return this weekend.
The Raiders can make up some ground on the NRL ladder in the next fortnight, facing teams sitting below them in back-to-back rounds - the Warriors and Rabbitohs.
Whitehead was hopeful the team can channel their spectacular finals run of 2016 despite an inconsistent month and a half of performances.
After the bye a more "focused and refreshed" effort at Raiders training with greater intensity left Whitehead feeling positive about the coming rounds.
"We've gotten better in the last few weeks," he said.
"If we can get a win on Friday I feel we can get a roll on. I'm very confident we can do it, and the Warriors are in the same position as us, so it'll be a tough game."
"There's nothing to hide behind - we just need to win, and we'll be looking to do that," he added.
"We probably need to win six out of the last eight games to make the finals. We believe we're good enough and have the squad to win those games."
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 8pm.
