ACT govt projects worth more than $10 million named in builder collapse

Three ACT government projects with a total value of more than $10 million have been revealed in the latest report to creditors into failed builder Project Coordination.
An administrators' report and statement lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on June 20 shows immediately prior to the appointment of administrators the company had 16 active contracts.
Of the incomplete projects, 12 were in the ACT. Another three were on the NSW South Coast.
Alterations to Gungahlin College was the largest of the ACT government contracts at $6.2 million.
A spokesperson for the ACT government said "substantial works" had already been completed on the project.
"Another contractor has commenced initial scoping and planning works. Further updates will be provided to the school community as works progress," they said.
The refurbishment of the Fitzroy Pavilion at EPIC had a contract value of $3.85 million.
The spokesperson said a new project manager had been engaged for the site and work was under way.
"Major Projects Canberra will continue to work with Venues Canberra on this project, with work scheduled to be complete later this year," the spokesperson said.
A smaller project - an electrical upgrade to Legal Aid ACT in Dickson - was priced at $220,000.
The ACT government confirmed this work was now complete following engagement of another contractor by Major Projects Canberra.
The family-run building firm entered voluntary administration in March after nearly 50 years of operation in the ACT and NSW.
Early investigations indicated the company could owe an estimated $25 million to about 200 creditors.
But the most recent report suggests the company's liabilities to unsecured creditors could actually be as high at $44.5 million.
RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran recently said the administrators had systematically been working through the company's financial affairs and engaging with the principals of the projects that were still "live" at the time of their appointment.
The report said upon their appointment, administrators held a meeting with the board to confirm the current position of the company, discuss the administration process and status of all projects.
"At this time, we informed the customers or principals with contracts on foot, that while the project sites had been secured prior to our appointment we were reviewing all options available to enable works to recommence," the report said.
The report noted the administrators had since been advised works had recommenced on the majority of sites.
According to the report, at the time the directors resolved the company should be placed into voluntary administration, negotiations were well advanced to secure a further $127 million in project works.
"However, the financial difficulties resulted in the need for the company to consider how it would fund the capital requirements for both its future pipeline and the existing projects noting the company's working capital had eroded in recent times," the report said.
An earlier report from The Canberra Times stated a $12 million government project to build a conservatory at the Australian National Botanic Gardens was among Project Coordination's active jobs.
But the most recent report to creditors indicated the contract was valued at almost $16 million.
Parks Australia, which oversees the botanic gardens, said they were working to procure a new builder.
"The project is over half-way to completion," Parks Australia said in a statement to The Canberra Times.
"An assessment to determine how remaining works can best be completed is being finalised. An approach to the market to source a new builder is expected to commence over the coming weeks."
Other projects include a $14.6 million upgrade to Bega Police Station and an $8.5 million upgrade to Shoalhaven City Council's waste facility in Longreach.
A NSW Police Force spokesperson said they were awaiting an administrator's report and a third creditors meeting regarding the Bega station, to be held in August.
Other listed creditors include Trinity Christian School and Burgmann College in the ACT, and Snowy Mountains Grammar School and Banksia retirement village in NSW.
The final creditors are owners of private dwellings, an apartment complex in Dickson and the $22 million Sierra apartment complex in Acton, for which Project Coordination was the builder and developer.
In the most recent update to creditors, development administrators advised they would adjourn a June 27 creditors meeting.
This would give them extra time to pursue funds owed to the company.
The meeting will now take place in late August.
"Realising these funds is not only in the immediate best interests of creditors, but would also make the company more attractive to other parties who may be interested in putting forward a Deed of Company Arrangement," Mr Colbran said at the time.
