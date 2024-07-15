The Canberra Times
Unions want more say over hiring in the public service

Updated July 16 2024 - 6:26am, first published 12:00am
A review of the ACT budget has found rates in the ACT are not rising fast enough to replace revenue lost from stamp duty, in a sign the government could be back-pedalling on its commitment to phase out the tax. Lucy Bladen writes that while the review notes a short-term increase in net debt can be a sensible approach to adverse economic shocks, like the pandemic, continuing high levels of debt are undesirable.

