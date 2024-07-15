Unions want more say over hiring in the public service

A review of the ACT budget has found rates in the ACT are not rising fast enough to replace revenue lost from stamp duty, in a sign the government could be back-pedalling on its commitment to phase out the tax. Lucy Bladen writes that while the review notes a short-term increase in net debt can be a sensible approach to adverse economic shocks, like the pandemic, continuing high levels of debt are undesirable.
We all know about the cost-of-living pressures that are making life tougher for many while forcing others to rein in spending. Brittney Levinson reports on new data that shows while consumers are spending on travel lots are cutting back on one important related cost. They are also choosing cheaper locations to travel to and cutting back on business class trips.
Unions want more say over the hiring of senior public servants and more power to investigate companies thought to be in breach of a procurement code of conduct in the ACT. Jasper Lindell reports that a motion will be brought before ACT Labor's annual conference later this month.
There is a high chance of showers in the morning and it will be windy. A top of 11 degrees is expected.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
