The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Going nuclear is not a politically failsafe strategy

By Scott Prasser
Updated July 17 2024 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal Coalition's announcement to move Australia to nuclear energy has immediately defaulted to a political rather than policy debate with an inevitable pile on by the government, various interests and experts including even Peter Dutton's own party in Queensland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.