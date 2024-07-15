Two people taken to hospital after crash at busy intersection

Two men have been taken to hospital after a multi-car crash at a busy intersection, an ACT emergency services spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said three people were assessed at the scene of the four-car crash at the intersection of Athllon Drive and Mawson Drive.
"One person declined to be taken to hospital," the spokesperson said.
Two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection was no longer affected by the crash and traffic was flowing as usual as of 8pm.
ACT Policing were also on the scene along with ACT Ambulance and ACT Fire and Rescue.
No one was arrested as result of the incident.
