The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Powder party incoming: Freezing blast dumps much-needed snow on resorts

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 16 2024 - 8:55am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Snow chains will be required on all two-wheel drive cars from Sawpit Creek on Tuesday and all drivers in the snowfields have been advised to exercise extreme caution after fierce blizzard conditions gripped the Snowy Mountains overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.