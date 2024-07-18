English Raiders laud new recruit's exciting 'potential' amid bittersweet exit

There's a bit of buzz around Raiders HQ for the team's newest English import, Matty Nicholson, as his signing continues the club's proud history of recruiting UK talent.
Nicholson's signing was confirmed last week with the Raiders announcing he will join the Green Machine next season on a three-year deal.
The second-rower is set to replace outgoing fellow England international Elliott Whitehead, but will join countryman Morgan Smithies in the Raiders squad.
"Matty is a great player. He's a very, very hard working person," Smithies, who played against Nicholson in the Super League and together in the national team, said.
"He's only 20, so he's still learning himself, but he's a great player and I think he'll do well.
"He's got a bit of speed about him and a high work rate."
Whitehead is bound for the Super League with Catalans from next year after spending nine seasons in Australia's capital.
The 34-year-old has shared the Raiders locker room with many other Brits in that time, including Smithies, Josh Hodgson, George Williams, John Bateman and Ryan Sutton, and Whitehead said there's still plenty of untapped talent from Europe that could make their mark on the NRL.
"I believe there's a lot more talent over there that can come over and do a job," he said.
"The Raiders have shown over the years that faith. For them to keep doing that with Matty Nicholson who is another young, good kid who plays with England squad now, he's got a chance to come over here and show his potential as well."
Smithies knows he'll have to play the same role of resident Englishman to welcome Nicholson to Canberra before next season, just as Whitehead did for him.
The 23-year-old lock said Whitehead was instrumental in helping him settle into his new home, and has always been extra supportive of his development on the field too.
It makes Whitehead's departure bittersweet for Smithies, but it also motivates him to give the veteran forward a send-off he deserves in 2024 with a finals run.
"It'd be nice if we could send him out on a high," Smithies said of the man nicknamed 'Smell'.
"To be able to play with someone like him who I've looked up for a number of years, he's been massive.
"I've definitely picked his brains. We've still got a bit to go in the season, but I'll continue to try and learn off him.
"He's done a lot for my game, and he's still very humble, very approachable and a top bloke.
"Smell has been here a long time so hopefully I can be here a while as well."
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 8pm.
