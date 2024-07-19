Create a wall and floor combination worth staring at

There was once a time when staring at the floor or the walls was associated with pure boredom. But not any more.
Nowadays, these foundational aspects of a house help set the aesthetic tone, while also playing a significant role in functionality and comfort.
With so many options available, it's essential to plan your flooring and wall choices carefully to ensure they align with your style, lifestyle, and the overall design of your home.
Design expert and partner at flooring company Andersens, Sarah Jobse from Oak & Orange shares her expertise on how to navigate the planning process.
Choose flooring to suit your design style
"Different styles of flooring set the tone for your home," says Jobse. "Mid-century modern style, with its emphasis on organic shapes and functionality, pairs beautifully with natural finish wood flooring or retro-style vinyl. Coastal styles, inspired by the beach, are enhanced by light timber, whitewashed finishes, or pale tiles. Hamptons style, known for its elegance, often features wide plank timber flooring or classic oak, combining light colours and natural materials."
Coordinating flooring and wall colours is key
Choosing light flooring paired with light walls creates a sense of space and brightness, making rooms appear larger and more open, and is the perfect combination for small rooms or homes with limited natural light.
Just like flooring, light wall colours can make a space feel larger and brighter. On the other hand, light flooring with dark walls can add depth and contrast, making the space feel dynamic and visually interesting.
Dark walls can add a dramatic, sophisticated touch to your interiors, and in particular, an accent wall using a bold or contrasting colour on one wall is great for highlighting architectural features or creating a focal point.
For those with dark flooring, pairing it with light walls creates a balanced look, making the room feel spacious and less confined. This combination works well in larger rooms, helping to maintain a sense of openness.
If you prefer an intimate and cosy environment, dark flooring with dark walls can achieve this beautifully.
Neutral flooring provides a versatile foundation, allowing you to experiment with bold wall colours or patterns without overwhelming the room. Lastly, pairing neutral flooring with neutral walls offers a timeless and versatile aesthetic.
This combination of tones like beige, grey, and taupe can blend seamlessly with various décor styles, allowing for easy updates as trends and personal tastes evolve.
