The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Create a wall and floor combination worth staring at

July 20 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dark walls are ideal for creating a sophisticated and warm ambiance, perfect for a media room. Pictures supplied
Dark walls are ideal for creating a sophisticated and warm ambiance, perfect for a media room. Pictures supplied

There was once a time when staring at the floor or the walls was associated with pure boredom. But not any more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.