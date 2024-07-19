Create a wall and floor combination worth staring at

"Different styles of flooring set the tone for your home," says Jobse. "Mid-century modern style, with its emphasis on organic shapes and functionality, pairs beautifully with natural finish wood flooring or retro-style vinyl. Coastal styles, inspired by the beach, are enhanced by light timber, whitewashed finishes, or pale tiles. Hamptons style, known for its elegance, often features wide plank timber flooring or classic oak, combining light colours and natural materials."