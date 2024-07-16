Canberra military base to get $90m 'upgrade to critical infrastructure'

A naval communications base on the edge of Canberra is set to get a multimillion-dollar upgrade as part of an overhaul of Australia's military capabilities.
Defence is going to market for a joint intelligence and targeting training facility at HMAS Harman.
Tender documents reveal the expected cost for the head contract is between $70 million and $90 million.
The project will include a training facility, along with accommodation and other support services, as well as a communications node and security monitoring facility.
The project is part of Defence's wider investment in improving targeting capabilities, as set out in the Integrated Investment Program.
"An advanced and resilient network of sensors and communications and intelligence systems will be brought together to form a Defence targeting enterprise," the program sets out.
"The Defence targeting enterprise will provide Defence with the timely ability to detect, identify and track targets more precisely and at longer ranges in highly contested operating environments. The Defence targeting enterprise will be underpinned by a highly trained workforce and will be interoperable with the capabilities of the United States and other key partners."
The upgrade follows a series of works at the former RAN Wireless and Transmitting Station, as Defence's appetite for data increases.
Earlier this year, motorists travelling along Canberra Avenue saw a line of power supply towers spring up as the Defence base tripled its power capacity requirements.
This followed the HMAS Harman Communications Facility Project which involved the construction of a $50 million communications and data room facility in the early 2010s.
That project was exempt from parliamentary scrutiny as it would "not be in the public interest", however it was bedevilled by schedule and cost issues.
The current upgrade is at the early stages of a two-step open tender, with Defence seeking registrations of interest from potential bidders.
At this stage, the project will involve a four-level building for the training facility, including accommodation for 40 people, and a single-level building for a communications node and security monitoring facility.
A Defence spokesperson said the project was critical to command and control functions.
"A redevelopment project is underway at HMAS Harman to upgrade critical infrastructure to enable Defence to continue to deliver command, communication and operational functions," they said.
"HMAS Harman serves as a communications and operational support facility for Defence and provides administrative functions to support navy personnel."
The project remains subject to government approval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.