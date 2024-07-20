Why this documentary is a must see for everyone about to hit 60

At 50, even, you kind of kid yourself that you're only at the halfway point, of course I'll live to be 100. But by 60, real life has kind of slapped you around the head a bit more. People are dying, or have been diagnosed with illnesses that they might beat, or they might not. You're contemplating retirement and wondering why on earth you've done what you've done for the best part of your adult life to earn some dollars.