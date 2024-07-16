'Blank canvas' site up for grabs in new suburb

A site in the suburb of Strathnairn in Ginninderry for a community facility has come on the market.
The 1.9-hectare block is open to industry and service providers for a project that will benefit the community.
Ginninderry project director Steve Harding said the expression-of-interest call-out was intentionally "broad" to find the best candidate for the site.
The site, located at 1 McClymont Way, was yet to be zoned and is the final commercial block in the suburb.
"It is a bit of a blank canvas," Mr Harding said.
"Whilst we have had some ideas ourselves, it is good to see what we might be able to achieve in more of a partnership opportunity."
It sits adjacent to the future Strathnairn Primary School and the area's arts precinct. A multipurpose community area, The Link, is also nearby.
A conservation corridor is opposite the block.
Community consultation indicated a sporting complex, either indoor or outdoor, or a swimming pool would be ideal uses for the site.
Other uses could include an aged care or retirement living centre, both of which have not been developed in Ginninderry.
Affordable housing ventures may also be considered.
While the development does not have a prescribed percentage of affordable housing to reach, Mr Harding said the ACT government's Affordable Action Housing Plan was a key consideration for Ginninderry.
"We are now getting to the point where we are a mature development," he said. "We are certainly looking to step [affordable housing] up a bit."
Strathnairn is already home to an arts precinct and social enterprise cafe, Stepping Stone.
Mr Harding said no reserve price has been set. The site will go to tender following expressions of interest, which he said would determine pricing.
The block is classified as being part of a future urban area under ACT planning, meaning it makes room for population growth in the area.
Expressions of interest close on August 16 2024.
The project will then go out to tender in October.
