Explore life after trauma and read James Patterson's new thriller

Megan Maurice.
Whether it's cancer, a car accident, grief, a natural disaster or a family tragedy, we all experience trauma, and simply surviving takes everything we have. But what happens after that? After surviving cancer, Maurice found meaning in a quotation from Robert Frost: "In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life. It goes on." What she wanted to know was if she was meant to go on, how did she go on? The world around her had not changed, even if she had. She went on to research trauma and recovery, and discuss lived experiences with many survivors.
Lucia Osborne-Crowley.
In December 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of five counts of sex-trafficking of minors, and is now serving 20 years in prison for the role she played in Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of four girls. The trial was covered by journalist and legal reporter Lucia Osborne-Crowley, one of only four reporters allowed into the courtroom every day. This is her account of that trial, a true crime drama and a blistering critique of a criminal justice system ill-equipped to deliver justice for abuse survivors, no matter the outcome. It centres on the stories of four women and their testimonies, questions our age-old appetite for crime and punishment, and offers a new blueprint for meaningful reparative justice.
Nicola Tallis.
Elizabeth I had a tumultuous early life. When she was less than three years old, her mother, Anne Boleyn, was beheaded and Elizabeth was relegated to the title of bastard. After losing several stepmothers, she then faced predatory attentions and illicit flirtations from her stepfather. Later, she became implicated in a plot to overthrow her half-sister, Mary, endured the ensuing interrogation and was eventually liberated. Her popularity as a royal increased, and she finally became queen at the age of 25. This book draws on primary sources from those closest to her and from Elizabeth's own writing to provide a study of the Virgin Queen's journey to the throne.
Engel Schmidl.
Founded as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the IOOF friendly society provided Australians with social and financial services governments did not offer. Funeral funds, medical insurance, and sickness and injury allowances from IOOF ensured working families were able to withstand life's misfortunes. Today, Insignia Financial provides a range of wealth management and retirement investment services. This book draws on interviews with past and present company leaders and employees, and archival research to trace the growth and maturing of the financial services industry in post-war Australia and into the 21st century.
James Patterson & JD Barker.
The smallest towns hide the darkest secrets. Hollows Bend is a picture-perfect New England town. The crime rate - zero - is a point of pride for Sheriff Ellie Pritchett. The day the stranger shows up is when the trouble starts. The sheriff and her deputy investigate the mysterious teenage girl. None of the locals can place her. She can't - or won't - answer any questions. She won't even tell them her name. While the girl is in protective custody, the officers are called to multiple crime scenes leading them closer and closer to a lake outside town - a lake that doesn't appear on any map.
Dawn Tripp.
This novel reimagines the widow of JFK and Aristole Onassis from her point of view. The 21-year-old Vogue intern initially thinks congressman John Kennedy is "Too American, too good-looking" but is drawn to him, they marry and he becomes president. After he is shot, she mourns, marries Aristotle Onassis, and becomes an editor. This is a work of imagination of a woman who forged a legacy out of grief and shaped history, and endeavours to capture what she was thinking and feeling, what she was afraid of, fought for, and believed in.
Amy Tintera.
Lucy Chase doesn't remember murdering her best friend. But being found covered in her blood doesn't exactly scream "innocent". She really would like to know if she is a murderer - it's something you really should know about yourself. Thanks to the true-crime podcast Listen for the Lie, she could finally have the answer. But how will she live with herself if she did it? And if she didn't kill her, then who the hell did? This is Tintera's first adult book after writing books for young adults including The Q, All These Monsters and Ruined.
Catherine Newman.
For the past two decades, Rocky has looked forward to her family's yearly escape to Cape Cod. Now, sandwiched between her children who are adult enough to be fun but still young enough to need her, and her parents who are alive and healthy, Rocky wants to preserve this golden moment forever. This one precious week when everything is in balance; everything is in flux. But every family has its secrets and hers is no exception. Surprises will invade her peaceful haven and changes are coming.
