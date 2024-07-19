Explore life after trauma and read James Patterson's new thriller

Whether it's cancer, a car accident, grief, a natural disaster or a family tragedy, we all experience trauma, and simply surviving takes everything we have. But what happens after that? After surviving cancer, Maurice found meaning in a quotation from Robert Frost: "In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life. It goes on." What she wanted to know was if she was meant to go on, how did she go on? The world around her had not changed, even if she had. She went on to research trauma and recovery, and discuss lived experiences with many survivors.