Ugly brawl between spectators and players shocks Canberra sport

An ugly brawl in the Katrina Fanning Shield competition on the weekend is under investigation, with players and spectators facing potential sanctions.
On Sunday morning a scuffle between multiple players from the West Belconnen Warriors and Bungendore Tigers first grade women teams also involved several spectators who came onto the field.
Canberra Region Rugby League officials have told The Canberra Times it is "aware of an incident" and the matter is "under investigation by the disciplinary review committee".
Until the investigation is complete CRRL did not wish to comment further on specific details about who or how many players, staff and spectators are involved. The investigation could take up to two weeks to complete, with reports from clubs and witnesses to be reviewed.
Vision of the moment was captured in the Katrina Fanning Shield livestream coverage on Bar TV Sports. The Warriors were recorded as 48-0 winners in the round 14 game played at Raiders Belconnen.
In the 47th minute Bungendore were awarded a penalty, when a fight broke out on the sidelines between a Tigers player and a spectator that ultimately spilled onto the field.
After the pair are separated, the female spectator walks back to the sidelines before another Tigers player approaches. Then a Warriors player bursts onto the field from the sideline and appears to punch a Tigers player, sparking more players, spectators and officials to rush in to intervene.
That Warriors player is thrown to the ground as the same female spectator from earlier is involved in another brawl on the sideline with a Tigers player.
The incident comes as another violent clash with spectators and players is being investigated in Wagga Wagga's rugby league competition. The drama there unfolded on Saturday at Laurie Daley Oval during a game between Junee and Tumut.
Two similar serious incidents were investigated last year in the same competition, with one spectator banned for two years.
No similar violence has been reported or investigated in Canberra local rugby league this year.
