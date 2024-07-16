The Canberra Times
Govt should hold pomp and circumstance for royal visit

By Letters to the Editor
July 17 2024 - 5:30am
The then Prince Charles with the then prime minister Julia Gillard in Canberra in 2012. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.
Australia's absentee, time-share, head of state will finally to visit "his" Australian dominion in October.

