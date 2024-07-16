The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Clear failure': Waste giant Veolia again breaches environmental standards

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 17 2024 - 10:08am, first published 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The French multi-national waste giant planning to build a controversial $600 million incinerator at Tarago, north of Canberra, to burn Sydney's rubbish has been given another formal warning and fined after allegedly failing to comply with the conditions of its environment protection licence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.