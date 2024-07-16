Taser used through open window to stop driver of stolen car, police say

Officers tried to Taser the driver of a stolen Prado through an open window after it allegedly crashed into a marked police car and drove off.
"A police vehicle was deliberately rammed by a white Toyota Prado 4WD," a ACT Policing spokesperson said referring to the incident in Waramanga on Monday afternoon.
They said police noticed the white Prado travelling erratically in Stirling about 3.15pm before it was sighted again in Coombs and later in Weston.
It is alleged the driver was speeding, driving across greenbelt areas, ignoring intersections and police directions to stop.
When police saw the Prado turning onto Hindmarsh Drive from Larakia Street some 20 minutes later, they alleged the driver immediately crossed all three lanes and drove onto the footpath.
The spokesperson said a police car was positioned across Hindmarsh Drive to stop traffic and keep other road users safe.
"The Prado then reversed at speed, ramming into the front of the police vehicle," police alleged. "The Prado left the scene at speed, along a footpath towards McInnes Street."
Two officers tried to stop the Prado and used a taser through the open driver's side window but were unsuccessful.
The stolen vehicle was found in flames in Lyons hours later about 10.45pm. ACT Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire.
Police have sought any witnesses to the incident, including any dashcam footage of the white Toyota Prado, between 3pm and 10.45pm.
"Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7799654. Information can be provided anonymously," the ACT Policing spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.