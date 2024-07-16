The Canberra Times
Taser used through open window to stop driver of stolen car, police say

Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 16 2024 - 6:26pm, first published 4:37pm
Officers tried to Taser the driver of a stolen Prado through an open window after it allegedly crashed into a marked police car and drove off.

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in health, crime, transparency and issues affecting Canberra's diverse communities. Contact me at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

