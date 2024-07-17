Gungahlin cafe closes as Canberra businesses struggle

The Australian Taxation office has placed a Gungahlin cafe into liquidation.
Confirmation of the liquidation follows new data that predicts many Canberra businesses will close this year - especially in the north.
The tax office appointed liquidator Lachlan Abbott from KordaMentha, who has stopped Cafe Injoy in Nicholls from trading.
The company that ran the cafe was registered in 2017.
Close to tourist attractions such as Cockington Green Gardens and Canberra Reptile Zoo, online reviews suggest the cafe previously had a busy trade.
"We were a large group having a Sunday brunch and the place was really busy," one Canberran said on TripAdvisor in 2021.
"A bit of a wait to place our order (line up at the till), but our meals were then served very quickly and all absolutely delicious."
A KoraMentha spokesperson said they would contact any employees and suppliers affected by the liquidation.
"The liquidator is undertaking an assessment of the company's position based on available information to determine the extent of the company's liabilities to employees and other creditors," they said.
"Any questions regarding the liquidation can be sent to info@kordamentha.com."
More Australian hospitality businesses are expected to fail in the next year, according to a new CreditWatch report.
About 6.3 per cent of Gungahlin businesses, in all industries, are expected to fail.
Hospitality businesses had a high rate of tax defaults nationwide.
The country is expected to see an unprecedented numbers of business closures in the following year as the tax office cracks down on unpaid debts.
Small businesses were responsible for $33.4 billion of the $50.2 billion owed to the tax office, the latest annual report showed.
