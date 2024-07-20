Some decent action and moving moments but laughs are lacking

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman return as JJ and Sophie, but Kate has been recast, with Lara Babalola stepping into Parisa Fitz-Henley's shoes (though Kate is hardly in the film at all). This time around JJ has given up field work, preferring to spend more time with his family. He just wants to be the best stepdad he can be, and takes time to improve his cooking game, train Sophie in self-defence and be involved in her schooling.