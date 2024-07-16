Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after crash on major road

A man has been taken to the emergency department after his motorcycle crashed on William Hovell Drive.
The incident took place just before the Bindubi Street exit, and resulted in major delays for vehicles heading west on William Hovell Drive.
An ACT Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said the rider was in a stable condition when he was taken to hospital.
Traffic was disrupted in and around the Glenloch Interchange, along the Tuggeranong Parkway, Lady Denman Drive up to Caswell Drive.
