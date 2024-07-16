The Canberra Times
Why hospitality businesses are in for a tough year in the capital

Updated July 17 2024 - 5:57am, first published 12:00am
New data reveals cost-of-living pressures are expected to result in the failure of one in 11 hospitality businesses in the country in the next year. The news is mixed in Canberra, with some cafe owners telling Brittney Levinson that trade has recently improved after a tough time. But the future is bleak for many as people cut back on non-essential spending.

