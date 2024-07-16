Why hospitality businesses are in for a tough year in the capital

New data reveals cost-of-living pressures are expected to result in the failure of one in 11 hospitality businesses in the country in the next year. The news is mixed in Canberra, with some cafe owners telling Brittney Levinson that trade has recently improved after a tough time. But the future is bleak for many as people cut back on non-essential spending.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr is trying to distance himself from a push by the local CFMEU to grab more power in the ACT's procurement system and to have more influence over the appointment of senior public servants. Jasper Lindell writes that the Master Builders ACT has called on Labor to stand up to the union and reject the "outrageous request".
And there is finally good news for skiers and snowboarders with snow falling at resorts just in time for the end of the school holidays. There was expected to be as much as 25cm of snow falling overnight and into Wednesday, writes Peter Brewer. Limited mountain terrain has been open while the resorts rallied against the slow start to the season with snowmaking.
There will be patches of frost this morning and a chance of light showers in the afternoon. It will be a top of 13 degrees.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
