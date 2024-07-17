The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'What is a life worth?': Trump shooting 'reveals risks to underpaid officers'

PB
By Peter Brewer
July 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A union says the assassination attempt of former US president Donald Trump demonstrates the need for Australian politicians to show their support for federal police officers who must also put their lives on the line in similar situations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.