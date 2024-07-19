You're invited to the bucks party from hell - and it's well worth attending

For some reason he invites her to come to his bucks weekend, adding Grace (Clementine Anderson) who is the fiancee of his friend Charlie Jack Bannister). Grace and Charlie are Christians and self-proclaimed virgins, but they seem happy enough to come along for the shenanigans (him more than her). Also in the party are Dylan (Ben Hunter), the wild kind of friend who always pushes things too far, the quieter Murph (Alfie Gladhill) and, for some reason, Irene's friend - and possibly ex-lover - Sam (Harley Wilson).

