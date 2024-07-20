Beaches up there with Santorini, with world-class wonders

It was that era that has defined what you see today in the historic centre, considered to be one of the best-preserved medieval towns in Europe. The Knights Hospitallers expanded Rhodes, constructing a new area known as the high town, where you'll find not just the Palace of the Grand Master but also a fascinating archaeological museum housed in what was once a large medieval hospital, as well as a boulevard called the Street of the Knights. Here, where the different divisions of knights once had their inns, you can stroll along the cobblestones and feel transported back to the Middle Ages, surrounded by high brick walls of Gothic urbanism, metal gates, and protruding lanterns.