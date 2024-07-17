Man accused of harassing ACT minister on Facebook felt 'angst'

A man accused of harassing ACT minister Tara Cheyne via Facebook, was feeling "angst" about home repairs, a court has heard.
James John Griffin, 43, lifted up his grey jumper, exposed a nipple and rubbed it while reporters took his photo on Wednesday.
He was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court shortly before this public display, and is facing a charge of using a carriage service to harass. He is yet to enter a plea.
The alleged harassment is said to have occurred between July 8 and 14.
In court, duty lawyer Natasha Goode said a hospital report found Griffin had a "stress response to certain issues".
The 43-year-old had been sent to hospital for a mental health assessment the day before, but returned to court when "no disorders were obtained".
Griffin was wearing what appeared to be grey slippers in court during his bail application on Wednesday.
Ms Goode said Griffin lived with his parents as a carer, and he allegedly messaged Ms Cheyne over Facebook because there is "some angst about repairs" to the home.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker granted Griffin bail, which a prosecutor did not oppose, with conditions not to be within 100 metres of the ACT Legislative Assembly building.
Griffin was also prohibited from drinking alcohol with Chief Magistrate Walker saying "alcohol appears to be an issue of primary concern".
He is set to face court again later this month.
