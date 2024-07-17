CFMEU to be placed into administration after damning allegations

The federal government will move to appoint an independent administrator to take over the embattled Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union.
Damning allegations about the union were made this week and the CFMEU's Victorian branch was placed into administration on Monday.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said the government would assist the Fair Work Commission in appointing administrators to the construction division of the CFMEU.
It comes after reports of the union's alleged links to organised crime, which were published by Nine newspapers.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke addressed the media, saying the CFMEU's reported actions were "abhorrent" and "intolerable".
"I said over the weekend, that we would take action to address these issues, and we are," he said.
Fair Work Commission general manager Murray Furlong said he was deeply concerned about the recent reports.
"Members of registered organisations deserve for their organisations to represent their interests in a lawful manner," he said.
Mr Burke said the government would not hesitate to introduce legislation when Parliament returns "to remove any barriers to appointing administrators".
The federal government has also requested the Fair Work Ombudsman undertake a review of all enterprise agreements made by the construction division of the union that apply to the Victorian government's "Big Build" projects.
Mr Burke said he has also written to the AFP Commissioner to request an AFP investigation into the recent allegations and to prosecute any criminal breaches.
The Master Builders Association welcomed the announcement, saying it was a significant move in addressing the serious allegations.
"It is also an important first step towards stamping out the toxic and ingrained culture within building unions of bullying, thuggery, and complete disregard for the law," a spokesperson said.
