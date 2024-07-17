Canberra business fined for 'killer' silica dust use

Worksafe ACT has issued two notices to at least one Canberra business for cutting materials containing "killer dust".
Dry-cutting materials with silica dust, or crystalline silica, has been illegal in the ACT since 2022.
This dust has been dubbed the next asbestos because it can cause silicosis and other fatal diseases.
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by breathing in tiny bits of silica.
The ban applies to engineered stone, natural stone containing silica, concrete and masonry, cement and mortar and bricks.
A 2023 Safe Work Australia report into the use of engineered stone recommended a national prohibition.
The Canberra Times does not know which business, or businesses, have been issued infringement notices.
The work safety organisation fined businesses $183,320 in June through 44 infringement notices.
Almost a third of those notices were due to a failure to train workers in silica dust awareness.
They also issued 76 prohibition notices, 72 of which were in the construction industry.
Of the 158 improvement notices issued, 86 were also in the construction industry.
WorkSafe conducted 227 workplace visits in the month, of which 99 were in the construction industry, 53 in retail, and 25 in accommodation/food services.
