TV series unearths a literary treasure trove

While a couple of the main characters stayed true to their Chinese origins in the Netflix series, too many others were portrayed as Westerners, losing something along the way. This caused resentment in China in much the same way the overdubbing with American accents of Mad Max characters did in Australia. And it caused a political fuss as well, with its flashbacks to the intellectual insanity of Mao's Cultural Revolution, a subject still taboo in communist China.

