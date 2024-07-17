Police seeking witnesses to unprovoked assaults in Erindale

Police are seeking witnesses to an unprovoked attack by a 25-year-old man on people in the carpark of the Tuggeranong Uniting Church earlier this month.
About 2.50pm on Saturday, July 6, three people were sitting in a parked car in the church carpark, near the Erindale Shopping Centre, in Wanniassa.
The assailant approached the car and spoke to one person inside, then struck the passenger side window and broke the glass.
The three people got out of the car and confronted the man, who is then alleged to have assaulted two of them so badly they needed hospital treatment.
The alleged offender was arrested at the scene and has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and property damage.
While police have already spoken to some witnesses, they believe there are others who may have seen what happened and can assist with inquiries.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7792360. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.