The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

ADF espionage plot sets recruit bells ringing

Eleanor Campbell
By Eleanor Campbell
July 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Allegations of a foreign espionage plot involving a former army private has shocked the defence community and raised questions about Russia's shifting interests in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eleanor Campbell

Eleanor Campbell

Federal Political Reporter

Eleanor Campbell is a political reporter based in the Federal Press Gallery. You can reach her at eleanor.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.