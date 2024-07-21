Independents complain about 'misleading and inaccurate' Labor ad

Independent candidates have complained to Elections ACT over a Facebook post from ACT Labor suggesting independents want a review that would put walk-in centres at risk.
They have also hit out at a suggestion they are working with the Canberra Liberals on the matter, saying it was "misleading and inaccurate".
The ad said: "under the Liberals and the independents" there would be "a review designed to put your local walk-in centre at risk".
Some independent candidates have expressed support for a review of the nurse-led walk-in centres, as called for by the Australian Medical Association.
Independents for Canberra candidate for Kurrajong Thomas Emerson said while he supported a review of walk-in centres he did not wish for them to be shut down. He said he wanted a review to examine whether they could be improved.
He said it was misleading and inaccurate to say a review would be designed to put the model at risk.
"[The post] implies we support a review designed to put your local walk-in centre at risk, which is not the case at all. We're huge fans of the walk-in centres, they're incredible assets," Mr Emerson said.
"There's infrastructure in place there that we could potentially be making better use of."
Mr Emerson was also unimpressed with the text in the post suggesting the Liberals and the independents were working together.
"The Canberra Liberals never supported walk-in centres. For over a decade they've worked to undermine them," the post said.
"And now one of the first announcements from the independents party is to call for a review into walk-in centres.
"While the Liberals and independents work together - Labor will keep hiring more nurses and keep delivering more free health services."
Strong Independents candidate Ann Bray has also issued a complaint, saying the post suggested all independents were working together and had the same view on the matter.
She said her party had not released any policy on this. She was also unimpressed by the suggestion that independents were working with the Liberals.
This year's election will be the first where truth in political advertising laws have been in effect. The laws would make it illegal to disseminate political material or advertising that is factually incorrect during an election period.
ACT Labor secretary Ash van Dijk said Labor introduced the offence for inaccurate and misleading electoral advertising, saying it was "to ensure out elections were free from misinformation and disinformation".
He said voters had expressed concerns about the call from independents for a review of walk-in centres.
"Canberrans have expressed their concerns to us about Independents for Canberra's call for a review of Canberra's nurse-led walk-in centres, covered by media alongside the Canberra Liberals' calls along similar lines," Mr van Dijk said.
"Voters rightly want to know where Independents for Canberra stands on this and other key issues and who they would support to form government if elected."
