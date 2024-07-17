The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Concerns after 'huge divergence' in walk-in centres' patient data

Lucy Bladen
Bageshri Savyasachi
By Lucy Bladen, and Bageshri Savyasachi
July 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's two health agencies use different datasets for the number of people who visit walk-in centres, but doctors are emphasising the need for "consistent, accurate data".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in health, crime, transparency and issues affecting Canberra's diverse communities. Contact me at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.