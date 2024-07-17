Mick Ashley's new work draws inspiration from two great dames

It was only a matter of time before Mick Ashley turned his attention to Canberra's already beloved statue of those two great dames, Dorothy Tangney and Enid Lyons.
The Canberra artist who nails the national capital like no-one else, has put his own spin on the statue, which was unveiled outside Old Parliament House on International Women's Day last year.
The statue, by Lis Johnson, shows the first women elected to federal parliament, Dame Dorothy Tangney and Dame Enid Lyons.
It is also the first sculpture of women in the Parliamentary Triangle
(But won't be the last, with Johnson working on a statue of former Labor senator and education minister Susan Ryan which will be placed in the Senate Rose Gardens at Old Parliament House and will be unveiled soon).
Mick Ashley, meanwhile, said he'd already been inspired to create an image of another statue in the Parliamentary Triangle - that of then prime minister John Curtin and treasurer Ben Chifley walking to work at [the provisional] Parliament House from the nearby Kurrajong Hotel.
"Later on, the two statues of Enid Lyons (the first woman to serve in the federal cabinet) and Dorothy Tangney (the first woman senator) were erected outside the rose gardens of the Old Parliament House," Ashley told us.
"I felt it was fitting to capture both images and hope that people come to visit them in person amongst the many other institutions that are located nearby."
Mick Ashley's image of Enid and Dorothy appears to be after a shower of rain, the concrete slick and the background trees showing some autumnal colour.
The image is available as a print from www.mickashley.com.au/
The statue has, meanwhile, proved to be a popular addition to the National Triangle.
Passers-by stop to get a selfie with Dorothy and Enid or place posies of flowers in their hands or hats or even give them a hug.
Stay tuned to see what images end up in Ashley's 2025 calendar. We hear his take on a prone Barnaby Joyce will be a shoo-in.
