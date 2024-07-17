Wallabies set to turn to another Brumby for third captain in as many weeks

Allan Alaalatoa is poised to captain the Wallabies and become Joe Schmidt's third Test skipper in as many games at the helm of the national side.
The ACT Brumbies tighthead prop is set to move into the starting XV against Georgia and become the Wallabies' third captain in as many weeks, following James Slipper and Liam Wright.
Alaalatoa will captain with Slipper rested from a new-look team boasting as many as 10 changes, with Schmidt overhauling his squad for the Wallabies' final hit-out before next month's Rugby Championship.
Noah Lolesio is set to be overlooked at flyhalf in favour of Western Force playmaker Ben Donaldson for a clash with Georgia at the Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday.
Lolesio started in the No.10 jersey during a two-Test series against Wales and hoped to secure his place after years bouncing in and out of the Australian squad.
But Schmidt will give Donaldson the nod, while outside centre Len Ikitau is likely to return from a hamstring injury. Nick Frost is in the mix for a start while Tom Hooper could play his first Test of the year.
Georgia are one of just two teams the Wallabies managed to beat during last year's disastrous World Cup campaign, but they arrive in Sydney boosted by a win over Eddie Jones' Japan last week.
"It's not an easy task going to Japan and beating Japan in Japan, so we know we're up against it," Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White said.
"This is a very good side, a very physical side. This is not an easy game. Every game is a proper Test match.
"They beat Wales in Wales and have beaten Italy. They've knocked some teams over, and been bloody close [against others].
"They've been knocking on the door of that Six Nations for a long time now as well. Any side that kind of takes them lightly, dare do it, they'll bite you in the bum.
"They've got Julian Salvi there [as defence coach], another Aussie, working hard with them. They're a good side."
The Wallabies hope back-to-back wins can go some way towards changing the dialogue about rugby across the country.
But White is adamant a clash with the Georgians - who are ranked 12th in the world - should not be taken lightly as attention begins to turn to clashes with New Zealand and South Africa.
"We're doing the simple things well but we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves," White said.
"Two wins is great and the mood's good, and the support's been phenomenal the last two weeks, but we're still a long way from where we want to be.
"We still understand there's plenty of hard work in front of us. Joe talks about earning it every week and here's another week where we're going to have to earn it.
"Georgia are a very good side, and it's another challenge. We know we're up against it."
Meanwhile, the Wallaroos' calendar has been locked in with the national side poised to play five Tests abroad to close out the year.
Australia will play Ireland in Belfast on September 14 and in Wales a week later, before landing in Cape Town for three WXV matches against Wales, South Africa and Scotland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.