Christine Manfield returns for an EightySix pop-up

One of the country's most celebrated chefs Christine Manfield is returning to the EightySix kitchen for another one of her sought-after pop-ups.
Those who have been at one of Manfield's EightySix pop-ups previously will know that it's sure to be a night full of energy, cocktails and of course a delicious adventure into her culinary world.
"Canberra peeps, get ready to rock some fab flavours, I'll see you there," Manfield posted on Instagram.
Manfield's travels have greatly influenced her cooking and as an award-winning author, her books - Indian Cooking Class, A Personal Guide to India & Bhutan, Dessert Divas, Tasting India, Fire, Spice, Stir, Paramount Cooking and Paramount Desserts - have spiced up the lives of keen cooks everywhere.
At $165 per person, the eight-course tasting menu is expected to feature Manfield's east Asian influences combined with a laid-back Aussie approach to cooking. Think salt-and-pepper prawn bao and grilled fish koftas.
It will be a fixed menu and will not be accepting dietary requests.
The pop-up is on August 23 and 24 at EightySix North. Bookings can be made at eightysix.com.au.
