There's a new place for Saturday lunch in Ainslie

Your new favourite spot for a leisurely weekend lunch may just be nestled away in the heart of Ainslie.
The Inn at Edgar's has announced that it's open for Saturday lunch service.
"Being attached to Canberra's favourite pub, we often have people sticky beaking around of a weekend lunch," The Inn's venue manager Kieran Bunton says.
"So we thought, why not open it up for them? We know that express lunches are the 'in' thing right now, but we don't feel that's right for our style of service.
"We're keen for people to come in, get comfortable, settle in, and make the most of the weekend."
The new lunch service will feature a full à la carte menu, a "feed me" option for those who prefer a curated dining experience and an extensive wine list.
"At The Inn, we're all about good food and good service, just authentic hospitality," Bunton says.
"Our new Saturday lunch service is an invitation to slow down and enjoy yourself - all while enjoying some of the best views in Canberra."
Bookings for Saturday lunch at The Inn are now open. For more information go to edgarsinn.com.au/theinn.
