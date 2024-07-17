The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Breaking

ACT Labor halts donations from CFMEU after administrators appointed

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 17 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Labor will not accept donations from the CFMEU while an independent administrator is appointed to manage the embattled union.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.