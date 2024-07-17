ACT Labor halts donations from CFMEU after administrators appointed

ACT Labor will not accept donations from the CFMEU while an independent administrator is appointed to manage the embattled union.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said ACT Labor condemned in the strongest terms allegations of criminal activity levelled at members of the union's Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and NSW branches.
"We support the federal government's decision to have an independent administrator appointed to manage the Vic/Tas/SA Division and the NSW Division, and we are waiting for further information on the remit of the administrator," Mr Barr said.
Mr Barr said the allegations had not included the ACT division of the CFMEU, however he confirmed Labor would not accept donations from the union in the meantime.
The union had donated more than $21,000 to ACT Labor in 2023-24.
Mr Barr said if any serious concerns raised by the Fair Work Commission affect the ACT branch, action would be taken.
The Australian Council of Trade Unions suspended the construction and general division of the CFMEU on Wednesday.
Serious allegations of organised crime and bikie gangs involvement in the union were published by the Nine newspapers.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke on Wednesday announced the federal government would assist the Fair Work Commission in appointing administrators to the construction division of the CFMEU.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee had earlier on Wednesday called for ACT Labor to stop accepting donations from the CFMEU.
More to come.
