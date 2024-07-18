Forget a limp sausage, we're looking for Canberra's best sports canteen

Looking for more than a limp sausage in a slice of white bread when you go to watch your team play?
Us, too.
So we're on the hunt for Canberra's best sports canteen and we want you to recommend your favourite dining spot. We don't care about what sport you support, we just want something a little fancier than a sad bucket of chips with a packet of tomato sauce.
You can take the girl out of the Food and Wine section but you can't stop her from eating.
Imagine my delight, in season 2023, when I discovered I could grab a glass of the delightful local drop Eden Road's pinot gris and a loaded potato at The Huddle before I headed in to watch the Brumbies. But alas, someone in their wisdom, we're looking at you ACT Government, decided to can one of the best additions to Canberra Stadium in years.
It appears stadiums around the country are recognising fans want more than a pricey bucket of chips. At Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, you can get gourmet pizzas, Korean fried chicken, retro-style burgers, even gourmet salads. There are even high-end dining options offering rib-eye steak with peppercorn sauce.
Sydney's Allianz Stadium and the neighbouring SCG have offerings from the Justin Hemmes led Merivale group's Totti's Pasta Bar, Vinnie's Pizza and Gelato, Jimmy's Falafel, El Loco Mexican, and Queen Chow. Apparently locals often pop in for dinner when the football's on and don't even care who's playing.
Which brings me to the first entry in the search for Canberra's best sporting canteen.
Do I care who the Gungahlin Eagles are playing in the John I Dent Cup out at The Nest in Nicholls? No I do not. But I do like it that I can grab a $6 glass of Nick O'Leary's award-winning riesling. $6! Best price in town.
How wise of the club to have O'Leary as a sponsor. He's a neighbour of coach Lachie McCaffery out at Wallaroo, and while we're not sure if the winemaker has ever pulled on the boots, he might make a pretty handy inside centre. Whatever the connection, go the Eagles!
And while you're at it, pass me a Nugget Dog. Named after club stalwart Fray "Nugget" Bowden (and it took several calls to find out his real name), this cheese kransky on a roll with extra cheese, bacon and onion is just the ticket. There's also a regular hot dog with all the trappings named after Matt Hawke who probably needs to increase his 200+ first grade game status to get the full kransky nod.
Canteen manager Lauren Shaw pours a very generous glass of riesling - there's also O'Leary's shiraz and rose (why did no one tell me there was rose!) - but she tells me the real brains behind the canteen is Jack "Jacko" McGrath who's been running the show for more than 40 years.
Maybe every club, no matter what the sport, should have a culinary director like McGrath? The Half Way Bistro set the standard back in the day. Pies and hot dogs were only $1.50. Now they're $5, but donated by local bakery Dobinsons. If anyone has the recipe for Darraakki Sauce, send it in.
At the end of the season I'll put together the best sports menu in town and maybe we'll have a little taste test. Who cares who makes finals come September? How will your canteen finish the season?
Cameron Crombie's season is done.
"More accurately, it was done about two months ago when I tore my hamstring," Crombie said as he ruled himself out of contention for the Paris Paralympic Games.
An eight-week recovery is far from what Crombie had planned for the final eight weeks of the Paralympic qualifying period, forcing the 38-year-old to end his season after launching a Paris bid in long jump.
"Changing discipline from throwing to jumping was always going to be a challenge, but I thought I was up to it and was willing to put everything into it," Crombie wrote on social media.
"Most of all I honestly thought I would do it, regardless of the improbability of the task. To a certain extent I think it's the same stubborn naivety that has got me this far."
Crombie hoped this would be the third-time lucky in his Paralympic mission, admitting he looked forward to the time someone would introduce him as a Paralympian and it actually be correct.
For those keeping score, Crombie has won two world titles and Commonwealth Games gold in the shot put F38 classification, but the Paralympics has always eluded him.
Crombie concedes it is a harsh way to end another four-year cycle, but as for his career?
"I'm not quite done," Crombie wrote. "I'm enjoying it too much."
Canberra United's hunt for an A-League finals return begins on November 1 with the extended 23-game regular season set to run until mid-May as club insiders nervously await news on their future.
Each team will play 22 home and away fixtures, with an additional game played during Unite Round. The top six sides will qualify for the finals which begin on April 25-27.
Canberra United faces an uncertain future with Capital Football struggling to foot the bill while the search for an A-League investor capable of securing a men's team licence goes on.
The Canberra Capitals are poised to unveil a new signing early next week as the club chases a new star to fill an import slot with Monica Okoye set to take up an opportunity in her native Japan.
The Capitals have confirmed Gemma Potter, Alex Sharp, Alex Fowler and Okoye will not be returning to the club as Paul Goriss rebuilds Canberra's roster for the next WNBL season.
Sharp is bound for Madrid, Fowler is returning to the Townsville Fire, and Potter will get a fresh start in Geelong after her time in Canberra was severely hampered by injury.
"To my teammates who have been there for me across this last five years, thank you for all of the care and support which has gotten me through some of the toughest challenges I have faced to date," Potter wrote on social media.
Brian To'o boarded a flight from Brisbane to Sydney on Thursday morning - still wearing his NSW Blues jersey after winning the State of Origin series decider the night before.
It got Locker Room thinking of the time Queanbeyan Whites prop Neori Nadruku wore his stained playing jersey for days after winning the 2022 John I Dent Cup decider.
Those kinds of celebrations aren't too far away with Canberra competitions set to start finals next month.
