Why government agencies are at risk of cyber attacks

July 18 2024 - 12:00am
Tech firms in Canberra are furious over what they see as the federal government choosing overseas firms to provide services rather than buying local. Connor Pearce writes that while it appeared the Albanese government was going to take a different approach from its Coalition predecessor, firms are upset that this doesn't seem to be happening.

