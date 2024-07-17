Why government agencies are at risk of cyber attacks

Tech firms in Canberra are furious over what they see as the federal government choosing overseas firms to provide services rather than buying local. Connor Pearce writes that while it appeared the Albanese government was going to take a different approach from its Coalition predecessor, firms are upset that this doesn't seem to be happening.
ACT Labor has halted donations from CFMEU as the fallout continues from allegations of criminal activity in the Victorian branch of the union. Jasper Lindell reports that Chief Minister Andrew Barr said late Wednesday that while the allegations had not included the ACT division of the CFMEU, Labor would not accept donations in the meantime while an investigation was carried out federally.
Departments and agencies are at a heightened risk of being exploited by cyber criminals and malicious state actors, Eleanor Campbell reports. Last week Home Affairs ordered federal agencies to undertake a wide-ranging audit of all its internet-facing systems in response to rising concerns over foreign interference. Experts say that health and critical infrastructure are most likely to be targeted.
And in sport, NSW has won its first State of Origin series since 2021 with a 14-4 win over Queensland in the decider at Suncorp Stadium.
Today will have a frosty start before a maximum of 11 degrees.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
