Fines, injuries, bans and 'pride in the jumper': The cost of Origin history

Mitchell Moses' season is over. Dylan Edwards could go missing for a month. Cam Murray will be suspended for charging into a melee from the bench and Haumole Olakau'atu will be banished for entering the fray in chinos and a suit jacket.
But Ricky Stuart, one of the Blues' greatest halfbacks, says "those players have put pride back into the jumper" - so you could understand why they broke into a rendition of I Feel Like A Tooheys as the State of Origin shield was passed around a Suncorp Stadium dressing room.
Michael Maguire's Blues have done what just two NSW sides have done before in winning a State of Origin series decider in Brisbane, but they are beginning to count the cost of a fiery 14-4 win over the Queensland Maroons on Wednesday night.
The NRL has handed out a record $26,100 in fines for the wild melee which spilled over the touchline and had everyone from players - whether they were in the game or not - tussling in a pack filled with photographers, officials and Johnathan Thurston in a headset.
Parramatta halfback Moses has suffered a biceps injury while trying to tackle Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow inside the final minutes, while Penrith fullback Edwards - player of the match in the decider - is dealing with a suspected torn posterior cruciate ligament.
Seven players were charged by the match review committee. Olakau'atu and Murray were tagged with grade-three contrary conduct and a two-game ban with an early guilty plea given the former was not even playing, the latter was sitting on the bench.
Brian To'o, Reuben Cotter, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jeremiah Nanai were docked $3900, while Payne Hass, Felise Kaufusi and Matt Burton will each cough up $2100. Kurt Capewell was hit with charges for separate offences but can avoid missing matches by accepting fines.
It was absolute carnage, yet it will go down as one of the Blues' most famous victories.
Canberra Raiders coach Stuart knows a thing or two about that. He was the coach the last time NSW won a decider in Brisbane. It was the year Andrew Johns lit up the Origin arena in his return from a broken jaw.
You have to go to 1994 to find the other time NSW won a series-deciding match in Queensland. That night, Stuart was the halfback. So when he talks Origin, you listen.
"I haven't seen many Origin games as brutal as that for so long," Stuart said of Wednesday night's epic.
"I know one thing about Origin: the intensity doesn't ever drop, from the first minute to the 80th, the intensity is always there."
Olakau'atu's moment of madness was driven by a desire to help his teammate. Moses' season-ending injury is gut-wrenching, but even he suggests there are few better ways to end a campaign.
"They're special moments. At the end of your career you look back on those things and see how special it was," Stuart said.
"For those boys who were a part of it, that will be something they will be able to enjoy and live with for a long time. There are so many lows in high-performance sport, you've got to enjoy those highs.
"'Madge' and his coaching staff deserve a lot of credit. I think every footballer that took to the field needs an accolade, they need to be credited. That was a wonderful, brutal game of State of Origin. It just typified what Origin was about."
