The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The shame and stigma holding millions back from living their best life

By Brendan O'Connor
July 18 2024 - 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When I became the Minister for Skills and Training, I was shocked by a statistic my department told me.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.