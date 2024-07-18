The shame and stigma holding millions back from living their best life

When I became the Minister for Skills and Training, I was shocked by a statistic my department told me.
That in a wealthy country like Australia, one in five adults are facing challenges with their literacy and/or numeracy, which along with digital literacy are collectively known as foundation skills.
That is around 3 million adult Australians who for whatever reason struggle with things many of us take for granted - reading a note from our kids' school or filling in forms online or in person.
This is a hidden challenge. But it is hiding in plain sight.
With 3 million of us affected, most people facing these challenges are employed.
They are living happy lives, going to work, playing with their kids, and getting on with what life throws at them.
But they are also missing out.
Life is that much harder, and that much more tiring. Jobs or promotions pass them by. And they are avoiding doing things that would allow others to find out what they can't do.
Because of the shame and stigma that people feel when family, friends and workmates find out.
One in five means if it isn't you, it is likely someone you know. Perhaps a workmate, a friend or a family member.
People hide it. Maybe because they feel judged. Maybe because it reminds them of the feelings of hating school.
Or maybe because the effort to do something about it is too much to contemplate in their already busy lives.
It is already hard enough to get help. But the former government made it harder than it should be.
Between 2014 and 2018, the Coalition slashed $429 million from foundation skills.
And they only offered assistance to registered job seekers, despite the fact that most people who need help are working.
The Albanese Labor government believes it is our job to make it easier - not harder - for adults to get the help they need when it comes to literacy, numeracy and digital skills.
Imagine having faced these challenges all your life and you finally take the step to seek help, only to be told you weren't eligible.
What is the likelihood that you would ever ask for help again?
Yet that is the system we inherited.
That is why we are working with state and territory governments to build a system where there are no wrong doors.
A system where if you need help with language, literacy, numeracy and digital skills and you ask for it, you get it.
That is why we have removed the requirement to be a registered job seeker, making millions more Australians eligible to access support through the Commonwealth Skills for Education and Employment program.
READ MORE:
That is why we are also funding the states and territories to increase access to foundation skills through Adult and Community Education, in settings where many people who have had negative experiences of school may feel more comfortable seeking assistance.
And that is why we are developing a national foundation skills strategy which will include a plan to encourage people to come forward to seek the help that we are making available. The problem has been hidden for too long, but we can't ignore it any longer.
This reflects the values of the Albanese government. Providing opportunity to acquire literacy, numeracy and digital skills is about making sure no one is held back. And it is about making sure no one is left behind.
Be it in employment or in life, foundation skills are critical to fully engaging in the economy and in the community.
That is why we are making it easier for people to get the assistance they need.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.