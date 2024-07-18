Man with sword allegedly prevented injured woman from leaving home

A man is accused of an assault which allegedly involved holding a sword while preventing a woman from leaving a home.
The 46-year-old, from Scullin, is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Police allege about 11.20pm on Wednesday night, officers responded to reports of a disturbance in Scullin and when they arrived heard the sound of a woman screaming and entered the home.
He is expected to face charges of aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and forcible confinement.
Officers are said to have seen the 46-year-old holding a sword while standing in an internal doorway allegedly preventing a woman from leaving.
Police claim the woman was "nursing a wound to her chin".
Officers directed the man to drop the sword, which he did, before he was arrested.
ACT Ambulance Service paramedics visited the home and provided treatment to both the woman and the man.
More to come.
