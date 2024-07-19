Remember the tale of leopards and spots

"Thank you for this recommendation," writes Janet. "I'll be looking for Cixin Liu's trilogy. I know I need to expand my reading to include more African, Asian and South American authors. Not that I read that much fiction. George RR Martin really challenged our family with the widening gap between books and TV dramatisation. My son said you've got to think of the book as the canon or the real history and the TV series is the popular historical account (yes, we both know it's a fictional history). There've been so many Jane Austen dramatisations with varying degrees of faithfulness to the novel, but they've all done a good job of telling her stories."