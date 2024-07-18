The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Labor suspends donations from CFMEU branches

Eleanor Campbell
By Eleanor Campbell
Updated July 18 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor has moved to suspend donations from the NSW, Victorian, South Australia and Tasmanian branches of the CFMEU's construction division after the union was placed under administration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eleanor Campbell

Eleanor Campbell

Federal Political Reporter

Eleanor Campbell is a political reporter based in the Federal Press Gallery. You can reach her at eleanor.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.