'Beyond entertainment': Questacon shakes things up with new Earthquake House

House parties and earthquakes don't usually go hand in hand, but Questacon's iconic Earthquake House has been re-imagined, offering unique insight into seismic experiences.
Outfitted as a suburban house preparing for a party, an earthquake-themed playlist streams to a TV and gives the first taste of what's to come.
Will Smith's Boom! Shake the Room is interrupted by a magnitude 3.2 tremor. The music cuts, the ground shakes and when it's over the notification jingle of questioning texts and ABC breaking news alerts take over.
As the second tremor unfolds, a window gives visitors a glimpse into the damage happening outside.
It's about contextualising science in people's lives and making the experience immersive, Questacon Director Jo White says.
"You can put yourself in the situation ... it's all relatable," she says. "This exhibit goes beyond entertainment. It serves as a critical education tool."
The exhibit illustrates the very real possibility of earthquakes that can and do happen in Australia.
There are more than 100 earthquake events every year, with four to five being potentially damaging, head of Geoscience Australia's Community Safety Branch Dr John Dawson says.
He points to the magnitude 5.9 earthquake near the town of Rawson, Victoria in September 2021.
He believes the Earthquake House is an important opportunity for Geoscience Australia to get their science out to the public and raise awareness about natural disasters.
"It is representative of the shaking in a real earthquake," he says.
The alerts included during the experience give practical advice on what to do in an earthquake to keep yourself safe.
Though earthquakes are irregular in Australia due to the relatively stable tectonic plate the nation sits on, Dr Dawson stresses the importance of Australians knowing this for when they travel.
"Places like Indonesia, Japan and California have quite large plate boundaries, and these can generate large earthquakes," he said.
"You get down so you're not knocked off your feet, you cover ... putting your hands over your head or your neck. Get under a table and hold there until the shaking stops."
The Earthquake House shut on May 11 this year to be updated. It is an iconic part of Questacon, and has been since the doors opened in 1988.
And 35 years later they're shaking things up for the next generation of future seismologists.
"Earthquakes have been part of Questacon since its very beginning," Ms White says.
"There was so much excitement when people started to hear we're bringing the house back ... there's a lot of nostalgia."
Over 30 advanced practical and audiovisual effects were employed to replicate the sensations of an earthquake at Lake George in Canberra.
Extended hours from 9am to 8pm on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 will allow after-work visits.
The exhibit is included in general admission and lasts five minutes.
