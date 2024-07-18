ANU treatment of childcare centres arbitrary and harsh

As someone long associated with ANU, and more recently with its childcare centres, I am dismayed at the cavalier treatment being meted out by ANU's administration.
These centres have provided a first rate essential service to both the university community and broader Canberra for around 50 years.
They are run as not for profits, with volunteer boards and, as opposed to commercial centres, are regarded as among the best in Canberra.
They have worked hard to develop indoor and outdoor facilities in their current locations. For example, the early learning program at the Heritage Early Childhood Centre is unique with its special outside activities which provide an enriching educational experience for young children.
To close these centres after only token and derisory collaboration with the centres' professional staff and parents displays needless disregard for their expertise and contribution to the university. This can only be detrimental to a quality preschool environment and to the future wellbeing of the ANU community as a whole.
I look forward to ANU engaging in genuine negotiation with the existing ANU based community run centres, including a right of first refusal to run the new centres.
I empathise with the letters editors. Of course we only see the submissions chosen to be published and it's great that certain topical matters are discussed.
But as the USA election draws nearer some of the vitriol displayed is pathetic.
One can only ponder on what is not published.
I wonder why passions are so aroused. I suspect insufficient objectivity in the news media.
As a Labor voter I'm appalled at the cowardly stance of the Albanese government on the situation on Gaza. While I disagree with Fatima Payman for leaving the Labor Party I understand her anger. She should have left parliament as the majority of people vote above the line in the Senate and wouldn't even know who the candidate is.
Meanwhile yet another day of appalling loss of life takes place. Late last week Israeli air strikes targeting Hamas military leaders killed 90 in Gaza. All killed in an area designated as a safe zone.
After this horrific event I waited for a reaction from our government. The response was a resounding silence. Nothing. I couldn't find a single comment on what had happened. Are we now so used to violence that innocent civilians dying in their hundreds no longer warrant a reaction?
We hear a great deal about anti-Semitism and a commissioner being appointed. Any racial or religious vilification targeted at anyone is unacceptable. But we no longer hear condemnation of the tactics of the Israeli government. Some countries such as Ireland and South Africa have shown courage.
The silence from the government I voted for is appalling.
I'm beginning to believe Albanese is the best Liberal Prime Minister we've had in years.
The mayor of Paris has dived into the Seine to prove that the river is safe to swim in. According to reports the Mayor did this to show that various Olympic water sports could go ahead "undeterred".
If this is a French attempt at making an English-language pun, it will reassure nobody.
Is the ACT government that broke that their parking inspectors are going deep into the suburbs to fine residents parking outside their own homes? I live at the top of a cul de sac, and for 45 years my family and friends have parked facing down the hill (arguably much safer than the other way were brakes to give way).
Suddenly in the mail is a parking fine for $132. No warning, no note on the windshield. Just wham, thanks for coming.
Is this going to be a regular money grab, or did the inspector and his vehicle just take a wrong turn that day?
Muslim Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi claims that it is not up to Western countries to decide that Hamas be dismantled from running Gaza.
At the same time, she demands that our (Western) government impose sanctions on Israel. Why should we stop the ability of Israel to defend itself against Islamic fanatics who have said, time and time again, that they will wipe Israel off the map? She has never condemned those statements.
October, 7, 2023 was an attempt to brutalise Israel in the most vicious manner. Faruqi can't seem to bring herself to condemn this action and she is obviously blind to this.
It is pretty obvious by her failure to call out the criminal and terrorist action by Islamists against Israel and by opposing suggestions that Hamas be kicked out of governing Gaza, that Faruqi is promoting the medieval and hate-filled Islamist infidel agenda against Israel.
She's delusional if she believes Israel will tolerate a terrorist run state on its border. No self-respecting state would agree to that proposal.
All Israel is doing is protecting its state and the citizens within its borders. She was elected in Australia to pursue issues facing Australian citizens, not to give succour to a foreign terrorist organisation with the blood of thousands on its hands.
Congratulations to the photographer who captured a bullet streaking past the ear of former President Donald Trump. The man who died trying to murder the most pro-life president ever effectively shot Trump back into the White House, proving the adage of Christ as he restored a damaged ear: "all who draw the sword will die by the sword".
Last week I received an email from the liquidator appointed for Booktopia. Apparently I was a creditor.
I have sold my e-books through Booktopia for years. I must have had sales which had not been passed on through my online US publisher.
This process is timed to happen each month so unless these sales occurred last month it points to Booktopia withholding lawfully due and payable royalties which suggests it may have been trading insolvent or for some other reason.
Either way the apparent deception is beyond my control as an author but I have been deprived of my royalties. The federal government should look at Booktopia's demise and look at specific insolvency protections for creatives.
While watching some of the ABC's coverage of the MH17 memorial commemoration I was given the impression that the most important people at the ceremony were not the families of the victims of the shooting down of this aircraft.
It seems the front row was reserved for current and former politicians, and other so-called dignitaries rather than the family members, who bear the grief.
They should have been at the front to at least, at some level, acknowledge they are the link to those who lost their lives.
In his speech at the recent LNP national convention in Queensland Mr Dutton riffed on "Labor's trail of broken election promises".
One was the pledge to reduce energy prices by $275. He claimed that had not materialised. It is strange then that households are set to receive a $300 reduction in the next 12 months on their bills.
I wonder how the Queensland LNP leader, David Crisafulli, viewed the comments from the Nationals Leader, David Littleproud.
Crisafulli has been emphatic that a nuclear energy policy will not be part of the Queensland LNP's plans to take to the election, nor will it support nuclear power if the party wins office.
David Littleproud told reporters that if elected, the federal Coalition would have a mandate to pass legislation to remove the ban on nuclear energy. He further stated he would "expect that mandate be respected" by the states.
As well as Mike Hutchinson's pertinent suggestions for Charles Windsor's visit in October as Australia's Head of State (Letters, July 17), a must-see inclusion in his Canberra itinerary is for NGA to extend the current Vincent Namatjira exhibition until he gets here and have it added to the list.
Charles, an artist and art lover, will then get to see remarkable portraits of himself and his family. He might even fancy a few for the royal collection.
There is an upside for Albo. While everybody is talking about the CFMEU they aren't talking about the cost of living crisis. It's a handy diversion when you think about it. So was the assassination attempt on Trump.
It's rare for me to agree with Mario Stivala (Letters July 17) but in the matter of MPs voting according to their conscience, I strongly concur. His implication though that the Liberals can cross the floor "without being penalised" is a bit of a stretch.
While Ian Warden is right about acting by some soccer players I know that being kicked in the shin is agonising, so much so all you can do is clutch yourself and moan. But it is not so debilitating that you can't get to your feet and run just as soon as the pain will allow.
I have to disagree with Rohan Goyne's thoughts about "thought" being more correct than think for his think garden. I think that "think" is more appropriate than "thought" for my think garden because it fosters the process of thinking more than the thoughts it produces.
Harman's proposed upgrade will place Canberra even closer to the beating heart of the Pentagon, joining Pine Gap, North West Cape and Tidbinbilla, in providing our US allies with targeting coordinates. Its power-hungry data hub will, serendipitously, warm Tralee.
So Kevin Rudd has turned on the charm offensive as Trump's groundswell of support soars. Not surprising. Rudd has never been notable for his principles. I remember too well how he treated his own people.
Further to John R Baker's letter "Keep it simple" (Letters, July 18) and for the benefit of your older readers, Speer and Leslie's piece on southerly busters presented the alarming wind speeds of 14 and 21 metres per second. This equates to "devastating" wind gusts of 31 to 47 miles per hour on the old scale.
I was intrigued to read there are apparently two public health agencies in the ACT: Canberra Health Services and ACT Health ("Huge divergence' in govt's health data", July 18). Why two in a small jurisdiction like Canberra? And what's the difference between them?
Good to see Karen Hardy has finally got a sports writer's guernsey. ("Why it's all your fault Wayne Bennett" July 17). And not one cliché.
Maybe the Republicans should outsource Trump's security to Putin's elite Presidential Security Service which prioritises special forces experience, size and stamina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.