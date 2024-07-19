'Banned from the NRL': Spectator who sparked brawl faces major league penalty

The spectator who allegedly ran on to the field to confront a Katrina Fanning Shield player will be banned for at least 12 months if found guilty and the penalty may include being barred from NRL matches.
The Canberra Region Rugby League has launched an investigation into an incident at a game at Kippax last weekend, which forced the referee to abandon the match between the West Belconnen Warriors and Bungendore Kangaroos.
The NSW Rugby League oversees the Canberra competition and has been made aware of the process and the spectator will be subject to NSWRL and NRL code of conduct.
Under tough new laws introduced by the NRL in January 2024, spectators who breach the new code could have sanctions imposed against them across all levels of the game.
They could be "banned, prohibited, or disqualified from purchasing tickets for, or attending any event or other function played, promoted, or conducted under the auspices of the NRL, the Australian Rugby League Commission or any club or state".
A Canberra Region Rugby League panel will hear the case and make a decision about what penalty should be imposed if they deem the spectator guilty. The penalty may include banning the spectator from Canberra Raiders games at Canberra Stadium.
The incident in Canberra occurred in a women's Katrina Fanning Shield match on July 14. Warriors and Kangaroos players were involved in multiple scuffles on the field, prompting the fed-up referee to send two players to the sin bin.
The referee then told opposing captains to shake hands in an attempt to put an end to the spot fires, but a spectator allegedly attacked a Kangaroos player as she was leaving the field.
Canberra Region Rugby League officials have previously come down hard on spectator abuse. Just two years ago they slapped one fan with a five-and-a-half year ban after he yelled homophobic abuse at a touch judge during a game at Yass. The spectator was suspended from being involved in all rugby league activities - playing, training or attending games - until the end of 2027.
Given the latest incident involves physical abuse, it's likely the ban could be longer than that imposed after a verbal incident.
Under the code spectators must "not use foul, indecent, obscene, threatening, insulting or abusive words or language, or make racial or threatening remarks or gestures, or behave in a manner which is abusive, riotous, indecent or insulting".
A NSWRL spokesperson said the organisation could not comment on the Canberra incident until the investigation was complete, but did say: "The NSWRL has a zero-tolerance approach towards violent and/or abusive conduct.
"Canberra Region Rugby League, in consultation with the NSWRL, is investigating an incident involving players and spectators from a round 14 Katrina Fanning Shield match between West Belconnen and Bungendore on Sunday, July 14 2024. The NSWRL will make no further comment until the investigation is complete."
The NSWRL Tough Love code of conduct says: "Any spectator who enters the playing area or field of play with intent, or without the permission of the ground manager, will automatically be banned from attending community rugby league matches for a minimum period of 12 months.
"Should a spectator contravene any such penalty, the league reserves the right to suspend any siblings of the parent or family involved from playing in NSWRL related competitions."
The Warriors and Kangaroos have been helping Canberra Region Rugby League officials identify those involved. Failing to do so could have resulted in suspension of the entire team the spectator was supporting.
While the new NRL laws were mainly brought in to protect players and officials from abuse coming from the stands, NRL chief executive officer Andrew Abdo said at the time that abusive behaviour directed at players would not be tolerated.
"As a game we need to stand with our players and ensure they are treated with respect at all times. We will continue to protect players in their place of work," he said.
In Wednesday night's State of Origin match, a melee erupted on the sideline half an hour into the match. The NRL handed out a record $26,100 in fines and up to six matches in suspensions across a record 11 charges from the game with NSW clinching its first series win since 2021.
Haumole Olakau'atu and Cameron Murray were hit the hardest with grade-three contrary conduct because Olakau'atu was not even playing - he was 19th man for NSW - and Murray ran a long way off the bench to get involved.
