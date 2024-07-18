Six books shortlisted for 2024 ACT Book of the Year

Six books have been shortlisted for the 2024 ACT Book of the Year award.
The ACT Book of the Year Award recognises quality contemporary literary works including fiction, non-fiction and poetry published in the previous calendar year by local authors.
The 2024 ACT Book of the Year shortlist:
The Measure of Sorrow: Stories by J. Ashley-Smith
The Great Gallipoli Escape by Jackie French
The Seven by Chris Hammer
Sleeplessness by Paul Hetherington
Untethered by Ayesha Inoon
Tiwi Story: Turning history downside up by Mavis Kerinaiua and Laura Rademaker
J. Ashley-Smith's first collection, The Measure of Sorrow, draws together 10 stories of dark speculative fiction.
The Great Gallipoli Escape by Jackie French tells the story of the evacuation of Gallipoli through the eyes of a boy who lied about his age to defend his country.
The Seven is the latest thriller from Chris Hammer, the bestselling author of Scrublands and The Tilt.
Paul Hetherington's poetic work Sleeplessness explores insomnia and reflects on everything from desire to language.
Belconnen author Ayesha Inoon is nominated for Untethered, her debut novel about a young Muslim woman's experience of immigration to Australia.
In Tiwi Story: Turning history downside up, Mavis Kerinaiua and Laura Rademaker tell the story of Tiwi people past and present.
Minister for Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy Tara Cheyne congratulated the shortlisted authors.
"Canberra's literary scene is bursting with creativity, and this year we have another difficult task on our hands with six compelling works by both new authors and those who have well established careers," she said.
"With 41 eligible nominations for this year's award, it's a significant achievement to be shortlisted.
"The shortlisted works span a range of genres, including crime fiction, short stories, poetry, non-fiction and children's fiction. Congratulations to all the authors."
The eligible nominated books are read and judged by an independent, three-person panel, experienced in writing, editing and/or publishing.
This year's judging panel comprised Helen Ennis, T.R. Napper and Barina South.
The ACT Book of the Year Award is for books written by authors who reside in the ACT, or "can specifically and strongly demonstrate an ACT-based arts practice".
The winner will be announced on August 6 at the Tuggeranong Library.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.