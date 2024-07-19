Winter in Canberra is really starting to test me

Our visitors got to feed some alpacas in Murrumbateman with some big skies behind them, had wood-fired pizza at Four Winds, toasted marshmallows over fire pits, walked around Lake Burley Griffin in the sun, had a Brodburger against the backdrop of the Capital Brewing taproom and enjoyed a home-made curry night against multiple open fires. We really threw a Canberra winter - and a lot of food - at them. They went home happy.

